PTC (PTC) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $173.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.27 and a 200-day moving average of $180.17. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

