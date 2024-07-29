Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

NYSE PSTG opened at $58.27 on Monday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.11, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pure Storage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pure Storage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 533,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

