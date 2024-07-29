Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $829.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

