Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lowered by William Blair

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.88 on Monday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

