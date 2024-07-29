Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By William Blair

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.26.

Shares of LULU opened at $253.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.18 and its 200-day moving average is $376.57. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

