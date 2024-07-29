Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Cut by Analyst

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Richardson Electronics in a report released on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

RELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $171.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $881,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 293,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

