Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Southwest Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX opened at $75.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $78.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 461.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

