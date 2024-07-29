Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Issued By William Blair

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.66. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $4,151,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,430,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $2,071,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,572,968.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $4,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112,500 shares in the company, valued at $258,430,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,501,446 shares of company stock worth $295,607,431. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

