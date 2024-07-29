Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Issued By B. Riley

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptimizeRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPRX

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.26. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 96,646 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.