Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for QCR Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

QCR stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. QCR has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

