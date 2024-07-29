Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Issued By Roth Capital

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.70 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $283.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $283.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

