Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Columbia Sportswear Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

