Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.30 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $213.85 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.