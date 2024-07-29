Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Tower Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSEM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

