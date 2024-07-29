Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Waste Connections, Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$196.10.

TSE:WCN opened at C$243.09 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$174.74 and a 1-year high of C$251.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$236.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$227.28. The firm has a market cap of C$62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total value of C$332,000.00. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total value of C$251,387.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,388. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

