Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.