Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Boosted by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexander & Baldwin in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

ALEX stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

