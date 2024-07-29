Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Trading Down 0.6 %

ALKS opened at $27.88 on Monday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 73.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,834 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $854,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.