Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Decreased by Analyst

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Stock Down 1.1 %

MSA opened at $189.58 on Monday. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $147.35 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.09. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.