Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,335 shares of company stock worth $335,441 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after buying an additional 1,051,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

