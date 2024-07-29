Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $175.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.92. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.