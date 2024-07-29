Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Increased by Analyst

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $31.39 EPS.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.05.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $494.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $532.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in argenx by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

