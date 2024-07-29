Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

CCS opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $105.17.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

