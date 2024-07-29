Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.3 %

STLD stock opened at $130.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,817,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,644,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.