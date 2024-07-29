Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Raymond James Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.16%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Stock Down 1.1 %

RJF opened at $116.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,830,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 3,480.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,702,000 after acquiring an additional 474,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 820.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 176,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.