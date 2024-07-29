Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Boosted by Analyst

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:APH opened at $63.86 on Monday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $3,589,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,180,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,259,000 after purchasing an additional 73,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

