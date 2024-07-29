Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.28. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.30.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $221.24 on Monday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.05.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2,531.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

