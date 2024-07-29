Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 14.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $1,534,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 7.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

