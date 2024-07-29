Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 60,639 VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck VietnamETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNM. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 825,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 350,868 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 56,413 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Shares of BATS VNM opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $490.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

