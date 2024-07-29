Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Methode Electronics worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,734,000 after purchasing an additional 201,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 152,446 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 57.7% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 245,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 89,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 58.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.8 %

MEI stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.76. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $33.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -16.05%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEI

Methode Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.