Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Methode Electronics worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,734,000 after purchasing an additional 201,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 152,446 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 57.7% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 245,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 89,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 58.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
MEI stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.76. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $33.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
