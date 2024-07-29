Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,377.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

