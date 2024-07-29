Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 24,555 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of GeoPark worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in GeoPark by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 116,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in GeoPark by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $564.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. GeoPark Limited has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.25.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

