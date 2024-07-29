Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 26,949 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of VAALCO Energy worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGY. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EGY. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $753.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.