Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 57,017 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 277.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,017 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Select Water Solutions worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $11.52 on Monday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

