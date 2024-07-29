Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 8,440 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Titan Machinery worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $276,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

