Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions
In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,985 shares of company stock worth $109,969 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Viavi Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $7.84 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viavi Solutions Profile
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
