Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Couchbase worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Couchbase by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $19.84 on Monday. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at $23,215,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $1,321,153 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BASE. Barclays dropped their target price on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

