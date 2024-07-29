Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 119.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ROG opened at $123.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $170.88.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

