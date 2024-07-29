Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $668,000 Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PBH opened at $70.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

