Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $698,000 Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,757 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,878,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 631,975 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $34.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

