Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $756,000 Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 807,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at $5,184,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 147,455 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 4.1 %

KGS opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 31.65.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

