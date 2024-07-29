Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $825,000 Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Albany International were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Albany International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Albany International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Albany International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AIN opened at $92.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

