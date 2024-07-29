Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $860,000 Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 153.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,168 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of RealReal worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RealReal news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $173,424.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,867 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $194,934.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,266,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,121. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $173,424.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,132 shares of company stock valued at $933,131 over the last three months. 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

