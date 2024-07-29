Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $866,000 Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,123 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,549.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 448,003 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $1,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 104,422 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 89,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $885,000.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

