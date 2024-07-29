Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $677,000 in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

