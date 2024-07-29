Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $768,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523,656 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $109.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.