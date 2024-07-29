Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $788,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 409,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

CINF stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $128.23.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

