Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $856,000 in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.17% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

Shares of NUGT opened at $42.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

