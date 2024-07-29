Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $36.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

