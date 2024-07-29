Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 15,114 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Adient were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,247,000 after acquiring an additional 271,786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

